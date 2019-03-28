Maxine Waters gives up on impeachment: ‘I think we do nothing now’

Just days after awkwardly yelling at the camera that “this is not the end of anything” after Special Counsel Robert Mueller ended his probe and found no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, Waters appears to be backpedaling.

While speaking with Politico, the California Democrat said she is focusing on the report being released, not impeachment.

“I think we do nothing now but concentrate on getting the information, getting that report,” Waters told Politico.

“[Impeachment has] never been discussed as a strategy for this caucus. It’s only a few of us,” she added, again backpedaling.

Waters’ noticeable change in tone came just days after she had a meltdown over the weekend when discussing Mueller ending his Russia probe without indicting Trump.

During an interview on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” the California Democrat declared that Congress would continue to investigate Trump despite Mueller clearly stating there’s no evidence of collusion.

“This is not the end of anything!” Waters declared.



“This is the— well, it’s the end of the report and the investigation by Mueller. But those of us who chair these committees have a responsibility to continue with our oversight,” Waters said.

“There’s so much that, uh, needs to be, you know, taken a look at this point,” she exclaimed, adding, “and so it’s not the end of everything.”

Mueller submitted his final report to the Department of Justice last Friday, and indicated that there are no further indictments.

On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr provided Congress with a 4-page document outlining the main takeaways from Mueller’s report.

Barr said that Mueller’s report makes it clear there he found no collusion or evidence that Trump ever committed a crime.

Barr also wrote that the DOJ will not be bringing any charges against Trump for alleged obstruction.

Maybe Waters is changing her tune on impeachment because polling indicates that public support for impeaching the president is tanking, dropping by a whopping 12 percent among self-identified Democrats.

In December, CNN reports that 43 percent of all voters wanted Trump impeached.

The same CNN poll found that in March, overall support for impeaching Trump dropped to 36 percent this month.

New @CNN poll just out shows support for impeaching Trump has dropped to its lowest level – from 43% to 36% – mostly thanks to a 12-point drop among Democrats — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 20, 2019

Overall public support for impeachment now sits at the lowest level since CNN began the poll last year.