Maxine Waters Gushes: ‘Jussie Smollett Is Like A Son To Me’

Maxine Waters praised hate hoaxer Jussie Smollett at the 50th NAACP Awards on Saturday, comparing the embattled actor to her own son.

“Jussie Smollett is like a son to me. I’m very pleased about the verdict. I’m very pleased that he now has an opportunity to pick up and go on with his life,” Waters told Black Enterprise after accepting the NAACP Chairman’s Award. “I would love to see him, and I am looking forward to seeing him very soon.”

The California Democrat also praised Soros-backed Chicago attorney Kim Foxx’s sudden decision to drop all 16 felony charges against Smollett, adding that such a decision wasn’t “unusual” — precisely the opposite assertion of the Illinois Prosecutors Bar Association.

“It’s the correct thing that the charges were dropped,” Waters told ExtraTV. “First of all, we probably will never know all of the details. We’ve heard a lot of information. No one was hurt — that is, physically, killed, shot — he never committed a crime before, he forfeited the bail and it’s this kind of situation where they close the case all over the country every day. I have learned this isn’t unusual.”

“Chicago has a lot of problems; a lot of killings go on every day. I would much rather they spend time and their money and their effort to apprehend killers and folks that are wreaking havoc on that city,” she told BE.

Waters was one of the first Democrats to come out in support of Smollett after his initial claim that he was attacked with a noose and bleach and beaten by two white Trump supporters at 2AM, a claim which Chicago Police stated is false.

