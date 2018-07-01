Maxine Waters Lashes Out: "If You Shoot Me, You Better Shoot Straight"

Rep Maxine Waters (D-CA) is blaming a series of death threats on comments made by President Trump over Twitter, following her call last weekend for the public to form into mobs and physically confront members of the Trump administration.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowdand you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” said Waters.

Addressing a crowd in Los Angeles on Saturday, Waters, 79, packaged the entirety of her detractors into the same category as would-be KKK assassins in the same breath, and then insinuated that if they don’t successfully take her out she would become “like a wounded animal.”

“I know that there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me,” Waters told the crowd in Los Angeles.

“All I have to say is this, if you shoot me you better shoot straight, there’s nothing like a wounded animal.”

In response to Waters call to action last weekend, President Trump tweeted on Monday that “Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!”

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

In response, Waters appeared on MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes where she read a list of incidents in which Trump has mentioned violence.

“He calls for more violence than anybody else,” Waters said, referencing an incident in which Trump said he’d like to punch a gloating protester “in the face,” as well as Trump’s off the cuff remark that he would defend his supporters if they harm a protester being ejected from the event.

“Try not to hurt him but if you do, I’ll defend you in court. Don’t worry about it,” Trump said.

“If that’s not creating violence and supporting violence, what is?” Waters proclaimed. “I’ve said nothing like that.”

Then on Wednesday, Trump suggested that Waters and Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) were the “unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party.”

Congratulations to Maxine Waters, whose crazy rants have made her, together with Nancy Pelosi, the unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party. Together, they will Make America Weak Again! But have no fear, America is now stronger than ever before, and I’m not going anywhere! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

And on Thursday, Waters told CNN that she had been forced to cancel a pair of public events in Alabama and Texas after receiving “threatening messages” and “hostile mail” at her office, including “one very serious death threat” from an individual in Texas.

“There was one very serious death threat made against me on Monday from an individual in Texas which is why my planned speaking engagements in Texas and Alabama were cancelled (sic) this weekend,” she continued. “This is just one in several very serious threats the United States Capitol Police are investigating in which individuals threatened to shoot, lynch, or cause me serious bodily harm.”

“As the President has continued to lie and falsely claim that I encouraged people to assault his supporters, while also offering a veiled threat that I should ‘be careful’, even more individuals are leaving (threatening) messages and sending hostile mail to my office,” Waters said in the statement, reports CNN.

We urge Waters make each of the death threats she’s received public in the hopes that a crowdsourced effort by a concerned citizenry might be able to assist law enforcement in their efforts, and maybe save Maxine’s life.