Maxine Waters Pushes Trump Impeachment - During a Eulogy

Donald Trump is living rent-free in the head of Maxine Waters.

The California congresswoman went on a stem winder of a eulogy during comedian Dick Gregory’s funeral on Saturday, quickly turning it political and attacking the president of the United States, instead of remembering her friend.

“I’m cleaning out the White House,” Waters declared. “We’re going to sanitize the White House. We’re not going to take what is happening in this country.”

“When I get through with Donald Trump, he’s going to wish he had been impeached!” Waters yelled, pointing at the crowd.

