MAXINE WATERS: ‘Too dangerous’ to wait for 2020 to get Trump out of office

California U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters thinks it’s “too dangerous” for Democrats to wait until 2020 to attempt to vote President Trump out of office, her latest pitch in her relentless campaign to “Impeach 45.”

Waters appeared on MSNBC to discuss recent claims from porn star Stormy Daniels about an affair with President Trump in 2005, but it didn’t take long for host Joy Reid to steer the 79-year-old career politician into the special council Robert Mueller’s investigation into unproven allegations the president’s campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

Reid repeatedly lamented that House Speaker Paul Ryan hasn’t forcefully rebuked Trump for calling Waters a “low-IQ individual” or other decisions she didn’t like, and asked Waters what Ryan’s reaction might be if Trump fires Mueller or his supervisor, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, amid the Russia investigation.

Waters alleged Ryan would do “nothing.”

“Even if Trump finds a way to fire Rosenstein or Mueller, he’ll do nothing?” Reid questioned.

“He will do absolutely nothing. Nothing is going to happen, I think, until the people in this country stand up and say that they will not tolerate what is going on in the White House any longer,” Waters said. “The American people must stand up and I say they must call for his impeachment.

“Some people are saying well, we’ll vote in 2020,” she continued. “I cannot stay that. We cannot wait for that. It’s too dangerous.”

The danger, according to Waters, stems from Trump’s alleged lack of character, and his willingness to remove cabinet members who don’t cooperate with his agenda. Waters predicted Trump wi11 fire Mueller or Rosenstein in an effort to kill the Russia investigation, something Democrats claim would trigger constitutional crisis.

“Some, even on the opposite side of the aisle, have said this would really be crossing the line, and I think so,” Waters said. “But Donald Trump is out of control, and I think he will go there. And I think the American people should be very concerned about him.”

Waters, of course, didn’t point to anything specific that would warrant impeachment, instead relying on her previous complaints about Trump’s character and alleging he’s not “worthy” of the presidency.

“He doesn’t deserve to be President of the United States of America,” Waters said. “He has defined himself very thoroughly and I think his character is more than concerning.”

Waters also alleged Trump’s decision to replace national security advisor H.R. McMaster with former UN ambassador John Bolton could lead to war with Iran or North Korea.

Waters has been on a warpath to unseat Trump since before he took office, leading chants of “Impeach 45!” and attacking the president at every opportunity.

Waters has repeatedly alleged Trump is the “worst human being” on earth and staked her re-election on stoking hatred against the president – at eulogies, AIDS benefits, LGBTQ conferences, political barbecues, award shows, daytime talk shows, and anywhere else there’s an audience, The American Mirror reports.