“Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning,” President Trump tweeted early Friday.

And here they are: The number of employed Americans, 155,474,000, has broken another record — for the ninth time since President Trump took office, in fact.

At the same time, the number of unemployed Americans dropped to 6,065,000, a low not seen since January 2001.

This pushed the nation’s unemployment rate down a tenth of a point to 3.8 percent, a level not seen since April 2000.

