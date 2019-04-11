May Day: PM Facing Ouster as Brexit Delayed Until Halloween

Prime Minister Theresa May managed to convince EU leaders to grant the U.K. more time before it leaves the bloc, but experts say her days in office are now numbered.

“A six-month period is clearly enough for the Conservative Party to contemplate a change in leadership while still allowing some time for the incoming PM to seek to negotiate with the EU,” J.P. Morgan economist Malcolm Barr said in a research note Thursday.

“One could even cram a general election into that time frame too if PM May were to resign by roughly the end of May.”

