'Maybe he'll be president': Trump Greets 11-year-old Entrepreneur Who Mowed White House Lawn

Image Credits: MIKE THEILER / Contributor.

An 11-year-old from Virginia fulfilled his wish Friday to mow the South Lawn of the White House after writing a letter to the president last month.

“It would be my honor to mow the White House lawn some weekend for you,” Falls Church resident Frank “FX” Giaccio wrote in his letter. “Even though I’m only ten, I would like to show the nation what young people like me are ready for.”

“I admire your business background and have started my own business. I have been mowing my neighbors’ lawns for some time,” he wrote.

“Here’s a list of what I have and you are free to pick whatever you want: power mower, push mower, and weed whacker. I can bring extra fuel for the power mower and charged batteries for the weed whacker. I will do this at no charge.”

The president met with Frank Friday morning as he cut the Rose Garden lawn.

Trump described Frank as “the future of the country.”

“Maybe he’ll be president,” Trump added.

Frank was later interviewed on CNN:

Trump also formally thanked Frank in a tweet.


