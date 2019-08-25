Mayhem in Hong Kong as Police Fire Warning Shots, Roll Out Water Cannons

Hong Kong was hit by a series of violent protests as police responded by firing warning shots and rolling out water cannons for the first time.

Following a peaceful Sunday afternoon march towards the Tsuen Wan district, more radical elements arrived to spark violent clashes with police.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong…. pic.twitter.com/AXvNSgqnWr — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 25, 2019

Protesters threw bricks and other objects towards the cops, who responded with multiple tear gas rounds and rubber bullets.

Authorities later rolled out water cannons in an unprecedented show of force – it was the first time they had been used during the 12 weeks of demonstrations.

Undeterred by the escalation in force, protesters responded in kind. One video shows a demonstrator serving a tear gas round back towards the cops using a badminton racket.

Hongkonger serving Tear Gas back to the police with a tennis racket pic.twitter.com/PVsGIwMRSA — Greg Reese (@gregreese) August 25, 2019

Another clip shows protesters beating cops with sticks, who then respond by firing a live round into the air as a warning shot.

Hong Kong Police fired a warning shot into the air after they were attacked by protesters. pic.twitter.com/MRfLFLGbTr — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 25, 2019

Protesters are asking that their five demands be met before the demonstrations are ended. However, the Hong Kong government has indicated that this will not happen.

The two opposing sides are nowhere near a compromise and it seems inevitable that the violence will only continue to escalate.

Today's protest marks the 12th consecutive weekend of demonstrations in HK. Police presence was heavy and protestors fought back, throwing rocks and bamboo poles at officers and vehicles They say protests will continue to escalate until the government meets their 5 demands pic.twitter.com/sHTkV1bhKL — Savanah H (@sav_says_) August 25, 2019

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: PAUL JOSEPH WATSON INSIDE BLOODY HONG KONG CLASHES

RELATED: CHINA’S PLAN FOR HONG KONG INVASION REVEALED



By Paul Joseph Watson in Hong Kong.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

————————————————————————————–