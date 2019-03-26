Mayor Emanuel Sides With Police: Smollett Case a 'Whitewash of Justice'

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has sided with Chicago police furious over the dropped felony charges against Jussie Smollett.

“He did this all in the name of self-promotion,” the mayor said. “This is a whitewash of justice.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is actually siding with police against Jussie Smollett. Im stunned. “He did this all in the name of self promotion.” “This is a whitewash of justice.” — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 26, 2019

Earlier, Chicago Police Superintendent Ed Wodnicki was visibly upset over the decision to close the case against Smollett.

“My personal opinion is, you all know where I stand on this,” Johnson said. “Do I think justice was served? No.”

“What do I think justice is? I think this city is still owed an apology.”

Police sources told local media that when Smollett initially claimed he was attacked, 24 detectives were ultimately removed from other cases to focus on his case and that over 1,000 man-hours were used up.

“In addition, police spent dozens of hours of examining surveillance video from 55 city pod cams and private cameras,” reported CBS Chicago. Authorities also executed 50 search warrants and subpoenas for phone, social media and financial records.”

One thing is certain: the decision to drop the Smollett case cost a lot of political capital.

Local media also reported that state prosecutors considered Smollett’s completed community service as ‘time served’ when they decided to drop the case, but the community service was for an another, unrelated case.



