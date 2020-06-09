Mayor Khan Sets Up Commission To Review All London Landmarks To Ensure They Comply With 'Diversity'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan faced backlash Tuesday after he announced the formation of a commission to review all London landmarks and street names, and vowed to remove any that do not comply with ‘diversity’.

Khan promised to ‘review and improve’ London diversity in the wake of BLM “protests” at which statues of Winston Churchill and Abraham Lincoln were defaced.

Today we've unveiled a new commission to review and improve the diversity of London’s public landmarks. We must commemorate the achievements and diversity of all in our city – and that includes questioning which legacies are being celebrated. https://t.co/L1KTJqybGY — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 9, 2020

Khan told Sky News that the ‘Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm’ will review all London’s landmarks, including murals, street art, street names and other public memorials.

“When you look at the public realm – street names, street squares, murals – not only are there some of slavers that I think should be taken down, and the commission will advise us on that, but actually we don’t have enough representation of people of colour, black people, women, those from the LGBT community.” Khan said.

“We must ensure that we celebrate the achievements and diversity of all in our city, and that we commemorate those who have made London what it is – that includes questioning which legacies are being celebrated.” he continued.

“The Black Lives Matter protests have rightly brought this to the public’s attention, but it’s important that we take the right steps to work together to bring change and ensure that we can all be proud of our public landscape.” Khan proclaimed.

Some pointed out that what constitutes ‘diversity’ and what is unacceptable to Khan’s commission probably won’t jive with public opinion.

Start with this fella pic.twitter.com/lxSADtFsG9 — David E Brady (@davidebrady) June 9, 2020

Protect our heritage. No Cultural Revolution. ISIS destroy history. And I object to a 1000 capacity Mega-Mosque in Picadilly Circus. It would destroy Leicester Sq on a Friday. New commemorative statuary, fine, but leave our heritage alone. — Shirley Walker (@SWso155) June 9, 2020

Take Churchill's Statue down Sadiq and see the start of civil war… — denise (@hippocrates16) June 9, 2020

if your going to start taking down statues i sugest Churchill, guilty of genocide! — ilidio carmona (@IlidioCarmona) June 9, 2020

I’d like to knock down the Roman part of London Wall that is still visible because they used slaves 👍 — Richard (@Richie180471) June 9, 2020

Tower of London will have to go — Jan 💋😎💅🏻👙☀️🛩 (@JanChat56) June 9, 2020

Not sure the French are to happy about Trafalgar Square and Nelsons column, there are thousands of them in London now. Do we care, NO, stop wasting London’s budget. — Barnard Castle (@whatttheff) June 9, 2020

Presumably statues of Stormzy shall go up. — Edward Howard (@EdwardHoward11) June 9, 2020

I'd like to apply to be on this commission. Please direct me to the application form and criteria. Thank you — Cnut 🍳 (@CnutForkbeard) June 9, 2020

One assumes that same legacy (buildings/churches/schools built with the “wrong” philanthropists funding) will also be demolished and removed? — Wes Knowles (@stalkfarm) June 9, 2020

Can you include Cromwell’s statue too. An affront to Irish people having to walk near it, he effectively enslaved Irish people. — Ian (@numb15) June 9, 2020

Diversity shouldn't be about removing British history in Britain. Where's the endpoint? If we remove everything we don't like about our history, do we next dismantle our castles because the Monarchy historically brutalised the people? — MINDYOURWATER.com (@mindyourwater) June 9, 2020

Just as well you are not the mayor of Rome. #IamSpartacus — Krampus (@p_j_d_247) June 9, 2020

excellent. let's put Marx, mandella and michael Jackson on the table too. — Joe (@FrederickBolly) June 9, 2020

The giant Buddhas at Bamiyam also displeased their new overlords. The barbarians are at the gates. pic.twitter.com/AIEByzYVSe — Krampus (@p_j_d_247) June 9, 2020

Others wondered how long it will be before other forms of expression are targeted:

Are you going to start book burning soon as well? — End Lockdown Save Lives (@matthewncarter) June 9, 2020

Ahhhhh it begins. The eradication of British history. — Louise C (@Loucoll73) June 9, 2020

You are purposely trying to remove British culture and history… — Bristol Cyclist (@homeinbristol) June 9, 2020

And after the statutes, then the books and then those horrible white people will need to be deported back to where they came from? — Ken Sampson (@sampson_ken) June 9, 2020

Others simply want the Mayor to deal with the massive murder epidemic in London, or look at the economic collapse, rather than worrying about statues:

Knife crime is on the increase and you worry about statues. — Alice (@JustaskingAlice) June 9, 2020

How about action to prevent more of this happening?https://t.co/HE30zccTXA — Jane Staying Alert (@JaneGerson) June 9, 2020

Nice to see he’s got his priorities right. We are facing mass unemployment, every part of society and all services damaged, much of it permanently. And Sadiq sets up a commission on statues. — paint it black (@CollinsMikeyc) June 9, 2020

Knife Crime – Nah

Gun Crime – Nah

Gang Crime – Nah

Violent Riots – Nah

Violence against innocent Police Officers – Nah

Purge British History and Culture – Yes! — Alex JS (@AlextheJS) June 9, 2020

Or we could just spend the money on something which actually helps minority groups? — Chesca (@capitalactivist) June 9, 2020

Perhaps this is the only real solution:

I propose all statues in London are taken down and replaced by Sadiq Khan statues — Crypto Bond (@cryptojb007) June 9, 2020

