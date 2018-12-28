Mayor Says She 'Did the Right Thing' Warning Illegal Aliens About ICE Raid

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf claims having “no regrets” and insists she “did the right thing” when she warned illegals about an ICE raid.

Additionally, Schaaf said ICE should effectively be abolished as she demands the agency should start “from scratch,” Fox News reports:

“I have no regrets, none. The more time goes by, the more certain I feel that I did the right thing in standing up for our community and pointing out our values are not aligned with our laws,” Schaff told BuzzFeed in an interview. “That’s hopefully the message that is sent out.”

…According to ICE, following the mayor’s warning, 150 people were arrested for violating U.S. immigration laws in the San Francisco Bay Area, but nearly 900 illegal immigrants remained “at large in the community” as they couldn’t be arrested.

“What she did is no better than a gang lookout yelling ‘Police!’ when a police cruiser comes in the neighborhood, except she did it to a whole community,” then-acting ICE Director Thomas Homan told “Fox & Friends.”

The following is the Democrat mayor’s February tweet warning illegals about “potential ICE activity.”

Not long after Schaaf’s tip, President Trump slammed her as a “disgrace” while noting that 85% them were criminals.

Pres. Trump says Oakland Mayor is being scrutinized following her decision to warn residents ahead of ICE raid: "What she did is incredible, and very dangerous from the standpoint of ICE, and border patrol." https://t.co/fmuC77lcM4 pic.twitter.com/LRddfTme0C — ABC News (@ABC) March 8, 2018



Since then, a father of a teen killed by an illegal immigrant called out Schaff for endangering citizens, while adding that the death of Americans by illegals is “on her and people like her.”

“You know, it was just disgusting,” the father said. “Her job is to protect the citizens, the American citizens, you know. And for her to take a stand like that, she’s allowing Americans to be murdered.”