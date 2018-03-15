Central banks around the world fear the rise of cryptocurrency and financial structures they don’t control & they are using surrogates like Google to ban ads for crypto & ICO’s, or large banks to don’t allow credit cards they issue to be used to purchase crypto.

The SEC is now claiming they have the authority to regulate & control exchanges where people buy or sell crypto.

John McAfee explains why the SEC doesn’t have legal authority and announces his internet plan to make it impossible for them to do anything about it if they try.