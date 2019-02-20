McCabe Declares "It's Possible" Trump Is "Still a Russian Asset"

Former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who is embroiled in what the President described as a ‘coup’ plot to oust Trump, has declared that he still thinks Trump could be working for the Russians.

“Do you still believe the president could be a Russian asset?” CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked the former FBI official who Trump fired.

“I think it’s possible,” McCabe responded, adding “I think that’s why we started our investigation. And I’m really anxious to see where Director Mueller concludes that.”

Cooper also continued the media driven push to paint Trump up as mentally unfit to be President, asking McCabe if “Given all you know, given all you have seen, is President Trump fit to serve?”

“I don’t think that’s for me to determine whether or not he’s fit to serve,”McCabe replied, adding “I think that’s something that our political leaders and the country at large will have to decide.”

Despite two plus years of ‘investigation’ turning up absolutely zilch, McCabe would love to keep the Russia myth alive a little longer because he is flogging a new book, titled: “The Threat: How the F.B.I. Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.”

In the book, McCabe writes at length about the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation following the firing of James Comey to determine if Trump was working with Russian agents.

In a further interview with Stephen Colbert Tuesday, McCabe said that he has become more suspicious that Trump is working with Russia as time has passed.

“Let’s get to the Mueller probe for just a moment here,” Colbert said. “Is there anything in the last two years that makes you less suspicious of the president, or less indicative that he had improper relationships with the Russians, possible collusion or conspiracy?”

“No,” McCabe answered and followed up with a sardonic “Did I answer too quickly?”

McCabe continued “I mean, you have an incredible number of people in the campaign, close to the president, who had numerous contacts with Russians, people connected to Russian intelligence. And now we have many of those same people who actively tried to cover up those contacts. I mean, it’s — it all seems to get more suspicious every day.”

McCabe was fired by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions almost a year ago, after the Justice Department inspector-general found that he leaked details to the media, and lied, including under oath, on multiple occasions.

Even CNN Legal Analyst Elie Honig admitted Tuesday that anything McCabe says lacks credibility.

“Whenever we hear something from McCabe, we have to keep in mind he has a serious credibility problem,” Honig said, adding “the Department of Justice found that he lacked candor, which is the polite way of saying he lied three times in three separate interviews about whether he was a leak or authorized leak on the Hillary Clinton case.”

President Trump addressed McCabe’s assertion that he could be a Russian agent with the following tweets this morning:

“If thinking that James Comey is not a good FBI Director is tantamount to being an agent of Russia, than just list all the people that are agents of Russia – Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Rod Rosenstein who wrote the memo to get rid of Comey, the Inspector General….” Trey Gowdy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019

“Andrew McCabe gave absolutely no evidence of any threat to substantiate his ABSURD claim.” @LouDobbs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019

Trump also retweeted this from Fox News host Geraldo Rivera:

This is crazy scary. A cabal of unelected bureaucrats-angered & upset that @realDonaldTrump fired their boss-whispered about overthrowing him. Has this ever happened? Why isn’t the mainstream seeing this for what it is. This is malignant arrogance from a man fired for lying. https://t.co/uvtz6tQmEa — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) February 18, 2019

Trump also addressed McCabe’s claim in his book that the President insulted his wife:

I never said anything bad about Andrew McCabe’s wife other than she (they) should not have taken large amounts of campaign money from a Crooked Hillary source when Clinton was under investigation by the FBI. I never called his wife a loser to him (another McCabe made up lie)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019



Andrew McCabe has been hitting all the talk shows and has made claims that President Trump “possibly” worked for Russia.