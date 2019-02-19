McCabe Grilled On 'The View': Meghan McCain Presses On Leaking, Lying & Attempted Coup

Disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe appeared on The View to convince the American people he’s innocent of any wrongdoing and was fired by President Trump for launching a counterintelligence probe.

The majority of his Tuesday interview was a softball event by the likes of Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, but Meghan McCain went after him immediately.

“I don’t believe you’re a reliable narrator,” McCain told him. “And I’m not convinced this isn’t just some kind of PR campaign to stop yourself from getting indicted.”

“You were fired at the recommendation of the FBI — which, in your book, you cite four times how great of an organization it is, for your lack of candor. I would like you to say right here on national TV that you were not a source for The New York Times. You were never a source for The New York Times or any other publication — considering that is what you were accused of lying about.”

“Basically, were you ever a leaker to The New York Times?”

McCabe appeared stunned by the line of questioning before responding.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “Not at any time ever. You should understand, Meghan, when I was serving as deputy director, I was one of two people in the FBI that had the authority to disclose information to the media. That is an FBI policy, it’s baked into the way that we run media relations in the organization. So I transacted on issues regarding the media every single day.”

McCain then cornered him, asking why fired FBI Director James Comey said he leaked.

“Then why did James Comey deny the claim that he approved your leaks to the press?” she asked.

McCabe said that Comey was “under an enormous amount of stress at the time,” and had “more important things to worry about.”

“I don’t know why Jim Comey doesn’t remember the conversations that we had in the same way that I do,” McCabe replied.

“It is understandable. He was under an enormous amount of stress at the time. He had a lot of other more important things to worry about. I can’t explain why he doesn’t remember them the same way I do.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has promised to subpoena McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to testify under oath over alleged discussions to oust Trump using the 25th Amendment.

