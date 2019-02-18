McCabe Says Rosenstein Was 'Absolutely Serious' About Secretly Recording Trump

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said in an interview broadcast Sunday that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “was not joking” when he suggested secretly recording President Donald Trump in the Oval Office following the May 2017 dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.

McCabe, speaking to CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” recounted a conversation soon after Comey’s firing about the ongoing Russia investigation in which he said Rosenstein told him: “I never get searched when I go into the White House. I could easily wear a recording device. They wouldn’t know it was there.”

“Now, he was not joking,” McCabe said of Rosenstein’s comments. “He was absolutely serious. And in fact, he brought it up in the next meeting we had.”

