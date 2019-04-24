McCain Family to Back Biden's 2020 Bid to Defeat Trump

Update: Cindy McCain has put out a statement saying her family won’t get involved in the 2020 presidential race.

“Joe Biden is a wonderful man and dear friend of the McCain Family. However, I have no intention of getting involved in presidential politics,” she tweeted.

The family of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), a rabid nemesis of President Trump, has announced their intention to support former Vice President Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential race.

The McCain family is preparing to break from the Republican Party in an extraordinary snub to the president, and will formally back Biden’s candidacy at some point in the election race in hopes of removing Trump, a source close to both the Bidens and McCains reportedly said.

“They talk regularly and have been supportive of his run,” the source told Washington Examiner. “The question is going to be timing and coordinating with the Biden campaign. There are a lot of moving parts there and [Biden’s campaign is] not necessarily organized. I wouldn’t expect a formal family endorsement because some of McCain’s family is still in the military, but I do expect Cindy to speak out at some point.”

But one senior McCain aide worried if the family’s endorsement would even help Biden as the Democrat field lurches far-left.

“I’m just not sure how much that helps in a primary where the party is constantly moving towards the left. If you’re a two-term former vice president and basically tied with Bernie Sanders, that’s not a good sign,” the aide said.

The animus between the Trump and McCain family stretches back decades, which became even more bitter during the 2016 presidential race and culminated with McCain barring Trump from his funeral.

Additionally, Biden’s affection for McCain is well known, and he referred to the late senator as his “brother” during the eulogy.

“My name’s Joe Biden. I’m a Democrat. And I loved John McCain,” he had said. “The way I look at it, the way I thought about it, was that I always thought of John as a brother. We had a hell of a lot of family fights. We go a long way.”

Biden is expected to launch his 2020 campaign on Thursday, according to reports.

