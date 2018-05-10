McCain Gave Trump Dossier to Comey - Report

Sen. John McCain reportedly confirms in his upcoming book that he was the man who handed to the FBI the infamous “dossier” of unproven allegations about President Trump.

According to a report Wednesday in the Daily Beast, Mr. McCain acknowledges for the first time in his upcoming book “The Restless Wave,” that he met personally with then-FBI director James P. Comey to give him the salacious material.

“I agreed to receive a copy of what is now referred to as ‘the dossier,’” the Arizona Republican wrote. “I reviewed its contents. The allegations were disturbing, but I had no idea which if any were true. I could not independently verify any of it, and so I did what any American who cares about our nation’s security should have done.”

