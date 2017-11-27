McCain Reignites Personal War With Trump

Senator John McCain has reignited a personal war with President Trump, commenting in an interview that he does not believe Trump has any “principles and beliefs”.

McCain told Esquire “I don’t agree with the way he’s conducting his presidency, obviously.”

“He’s an individual that unfortunately is not anchored by a set of principles. I think he’s a person who takes advantage of situations.” McCain continued.

The Senator added that while he acknowledges Trump is a successful businessman, “I don’t think he has the fundamental underpinnings of principles and beliefs.”

McCain also attempted to sow further discord between the President and the GOP.

“I don’t think there was any doubt about his views toward me. But I’m a loyal Republican.” he stated.

The comments continue the personal war that the two have been waging for some time.

McCain has called Trump a ‘draft dodger’, while Trump previously commented that he does not see the Senator as a war hero just because he was captured.

McCain voted down the repeal of Obamacare earlier this year, raising the ire of Trump, and then gave a speech in which he denounced “half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems,” clearly a reference to Trump’s Presidency.

Trump responded in a radio interview, noting “I’m being very nice. I’m being very, very nice. But at some point I fight back, and it won’t be pretty.”

The President, has not yet responded to McCain’s latest comments, but instead focused recent tweets on his ongoing feud with CNN: