McCain rips Trump over trade, tells allies: 'Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn't'

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) took a jab at President Trump on Saturday after threatening to impose new tariffs on Canada and pulling his endorsement of a joint communique signed with other Group of Seven (G-7) members at this weekend’s summit.

“To our allies: bipartisan majorities of Americans remain pro-free trade, pro-globalization & supportive of alliances based on 70 years of shared values,” McCain tweeted late Saturday.

“Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn’t,” the senator added.

McCain was responding to a series of tweets Trump sent Saturday after leaving the G-7 summit early to depart for a planned sit-down with North Korea in Singapore.