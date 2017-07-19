McCain's Brain Tumor May Explain Bizarre Behavior

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) revealed he has a brain tumor, which may explain his erratic behavior over the past several months.

The senator was at the hospital on Friday to remove a blood clot when a pathology exam discovered it was linked to glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor.

“Further consultations with Senator McCain’s Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate,” his staff said in a statement.

Glioblastoma can cause personality changes including aggression, loss of social restraints, confusion, forgetfulness and mood swings.

McCain has acted rather bizarre over the past few months with his unrestrained attacks against President Trump, especially when he claimed America’s standing in the world was “stronger” under Democratic President Obama.

In comparison, other establishment Republicans who hate Trump are careful with what they say publicly.

The Arizona senator also seemed completely confused as he was questioning former FBI Director James Comey at a press conference last month.

“Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) was in disbelief during Sen. John McCain’s questioning of James Comey — and it showed on his face,” reported the NY Post. “Sherman was spotted in the hearing room shaking his head during McCain’s awkward questioning that even Comey admitted ‘confused’ him.”

McCain later blamed his strange behavior on “staying up too late” to watch an Arizona Diamondbacks game.

“I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people’s heads. Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching Diamondbacks night games,” he said in a statement.

And in May, McCain travelled overseas and openly insulted the Trump administration while talking to world leaders.

“I realize that some of President Trump’s actions and statements have unsettled America’s friends,” he said about his fellow Republican at a speech in Australia. “They have unsettled many Americans as well.”

McCain, who admitted to meeting with ISIS fighters in 2014, also accused fellow Republican Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) of “working with” Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Senate speech in March.

“The senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin,” he said after Paul objected to a treaty to allow Montenegro’s entry into NATO. “…I do not say that lightly.”

