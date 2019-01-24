McCarthy: 'History Will Mark This as a Low Point for the Speaker of the House'

Since 1913, when President Woodrow Wilson delivered his State of the Union address in person to a joint session of Congress, there have been 83 occasions when other presidents have done the same thing — until now, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Fox News’s Sean Hannity Wednesday night.

In a letter to President Trump on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) wrote: “I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the President’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has opened.”

Pelosi disinvited the president after he wrote to her on Wednesday, taking her up on her earlier, Jan. 3 invitation to deliver the address in person.

“I truly believe history will mark this as a low point for the Speaker of the House, for that office, to disinvite this president. That’s why tomorrow, Sean, I am bringing forth to the floor a privileged resolution disapproving of the actions of this Speaker,” McCarthy said.

