McCaul Urges Release of Classified Material that Made Up Basis of GOP Memo

Image Credits: Ed Schipul, Flickr.

House Homeland Security Committee chairman Michael McCaul (R., Texas) on Monday called for the publication of the classified documents that served as the basis of a Republican memo accusing federal law enforcement officials of abusing surveillance tools to spy on a former Trump aide.

Republicans allege the four-page memo released Friday shows the Justice Department and FBI failed to disclose critical information to federal judges when applying for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance warrant to wiretap onetime Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page.

Democrats, who are pressing for the release of their own counter memo, say the Republican document cherry-picked facts from underlying classified documents in an attempt to protect President Donald Trump and discredit the special counsel’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

