McCaul Urges Release of Classified Material that Made Up Basis of GOP Memo

House Homeland Security Committee chairman Michael McCaul (R., Texas) on Monday called for the publication of the classified documents that served as the basis of a Republican memo accusing federal law enforcement officials of abusing surveillance tools to spy on a former Trump aide.

Republicans allege the four-page memo released Friday shows the Justice Department and FBI failed to disclose critical information to federal judges when applying for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance warrant to wiretap onetime Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page.

Democrats, who are pressing for the release of their own counter memo, say the Republican document cherry-picked facts from underlying classified documents in an attempt to protect President Donald Trump and discredit the special counsel’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

