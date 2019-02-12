McConnell Announces Vote on Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal

Senate Democrats will have the opportunity to put their far-left positions on the record in a vote on the Green New Deal, announced Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“I’ve noted with great interest the Green New Deal. And we’re going to be voting on that in the Senate. Give everybody an opportunity to go on record and see how they feel about the Green New Deal,” McConnell told reporters on Tuesday.

.@Senatemajldr: "I've noted with great interest the Green New Deal. And we're going to be voting on that in the Senate. Give everybody an opportunity to go on record and see how they feel about the #GreenNewDeal." pic.twitter.com/1HP5lSDjzM — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2019

McConnell’s decision to hold a vote on the newly unveiled socialist proposal is meant to force Democrats to either explicitly support or reject the deal, which will likely expose the political rift between the far-left socialists and the “moderate” old guard within the party.

Most Democrat 2020 presidential hopefuls like Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Kamala Harris (Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) all voiced their support for the proposal.

But the Democrat leadership like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer stopped short of endorsing the proposal last week.

“It will be one of several or maybe many suggestions that we receive,” she said Wednesday. “The green dream, or whatever they call it, nobody knows what it is, but they’re for it, right?”

The Green New Deal was comprised of mainly socialist tenets and policy proposals, including replacing the current U.S. energy sector with 100% renewable energy sources by 2030, eliminating air travel in favor of railway systems, and providing income for individuals unable or “unwilling” to work.

