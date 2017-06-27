McConnell on Healthcare: 'It'll just take us a little bit longer'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voiced optimism about the GOP’s stalled plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare after an all-hands meeting with President Trump Tuesday afternoon at the White House.

“We made good progress,” he told reporters after the roughly hour-long huddle in the East Room.

“We’re not quite there, he added. “But I think we’ve got a really good chance of getting there. It’ll just take us a little bit longer.”

McConnell said Trump heard from several senators who are worried about two of the thorniest issues in the bill: changes to individual healthcare plans and language rolling back the Affordable Care Act’s expansion of Medicaid.

Read More


Related Articles

Democrats Cling To Obamacare As It Continues To Fail Miserably

Democrats Cling To Obamacare As It Continues To Fail Miserably

Health
Comments
41% of Counties Could Have Only One Insurer Participating on Obamacare Exchanges

41% of Counties Could Have Only One Insurer Participating on Obamacare Exchanges

Health
Comments

Democrats Compare Healthcare Bill To Murder

Health
Comments

Alex Jones And The Testosterone Wars

Health
Comments

Illinois Is Ill, Getting PROGRESSIVELY Worse Like ObamaCare

Health
Comments

Comments