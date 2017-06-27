McConnell on Healthcare: 'It'll just take us a little bit longer'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voiced optimism about the GOP’s stalled plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare after an all-hands meeting with President Trump Tuesday afternoon at the White House.

“We made good progress,” he told reporters after the roughly hour-long huddle in the East Room.

“We’re not quite there, he added. “But I think we’ve got a really good chance of getting there. It’ll just take us a little bit longer.”

McConnell said Trump heard from several senators who are worried about two of the thorniest issues in the bill: changes to individual healthcare plans and language rolling back the Affordable Care Act’s expansion of Medicaid.

