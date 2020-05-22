McConnell on Senate ‘Obamagate’ Inquiry: After Impeachment, Pelosi Is Not in a Position to Lecture Us on ‘Appropriate Use of Time’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) responded to criticism from his House of Representatives counterpart Speaker Nancy Pelosi regarding the House Homeland Security Committee’s use of subpoena power in the lead-up to the 2017 investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

McConnell dismissed Pelosi’s comments given the length of time the House spent on impeachment under her leadership.

