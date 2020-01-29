McConnell says GOP doesn't have votes yet to block impeachment witnesses

The White House’s plans for a speedy impeachment trial were thrown into doubt Tuesday.

Senate Republicans floated competing proposals on how to deal with new explosive revelations from ex-national security adviser John Bolton.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republicans he doesn’t yet have enough votes to block the calling of impeachment witnesses.

GOP senators were all over the map on Tuesday as President Trump’s defense team called Bolton’s manuscript “inadmissible” and warned against opening the door to new wild-card information in the ongoing trial. Democrats have repeatedly called for Bolton to testify.



Noel Fritsch joins Savanah and Tom to expose those on the Republican side that may seek to hurt President Trump in the upcoming election.

