McConnell: Senate will vote next week on Trump plan

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he will take up legislation next week incorporating the deal President Trump outlined in a Saturday afternoon address that supporters hope will end a partial government shutdown now entering its second month.

The Kentucky Republican’s move to bring the deal up for a vote will put political pressure on Democrats in both chambers, who through their leaders publicly rejected Trump’s proposal Saturday afternoon.

It would take 60 votes to advance the measure in the Senate, which means Republicans will need the support of seven Democrats to pass the measure, assuming no GOP lawmakers vote against it.



Alex Jones delivers an emergency message to all patriots!

The shutdown has increasingly hurt the operations of dozens of partially closed federal agencies and has left 800,000 federal workers without paychecks.

“I intend to move to this legislation this week,” McConnell said in a statement after Trump’s announcement. “With bipartisan cooperation, the Senate can send a bill to the House quickly so that they can take action as well. The situation for furloughed employees isn’t getting any brighter and the crisis at the border isn’t improved by show votes. But the President’s plan is a path toward addressing both issues quickly.”

Read more