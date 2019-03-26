McConnell to Put Green New Deal to Vote

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will put the Green New Deal to a vote on Tuesday in a move that will force Democrats to take an official stand on the measure and thus pit the party’s moderates against its progressive wing.

“I could not be more glad that the American people will have the opportunity to learn precisely where each one of their senators stand on the “Green New Deal,” McConnell tweeted. “A radical, top-down, socialist makeover of the entire U.S. economy.”

I could not be more glad that the American people will have the opportunity to learn precisely where each one of their senators stand on the “Green New Deal”: a radical, top-down, socialist makeover of the entire U.S. economy. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 25, 2019

The resolution, which amounts to an ambitious overhaul of the U.S. to combat climate change, undoubtedly will not pass in the GOP-controlled Senate. But Republicans say that the vote will allow them to better gauge Democrats’ commitment to its radical proposals.

Read more



Mike Adams breaks down how the ‘democratic’ mob rule in Venezuela led to their citizens demanding socialist policies that ultimately plunged the South American country into collapse, and if we’re not careful, the United States of America could follow a similar path to a nightmare of realized socialism.