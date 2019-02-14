McConnell: Trump Set to Declare National Emergency Over Border Crisis

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell claims President Trump is set to sign a bill that will prevent a government shutdown while simultaneously declaring a national emergency to address the much-needed border wall.

“He’s prepared to sign the bill, he will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time,” the Kentucky Senator said Thursday.

Alex Jones and Infowars reporters have been predicting this move for months as the Democrats continually fail to protect America’s southern border.


Dictator! Leftists Freak Out Over Plan to Declare National Emergency to Build Wall

