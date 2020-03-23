McConnell Unleashes On Democrats For Blocking Emergency Coronavirus Relief Package

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tore into Senate Democrats Monday for blocking an emergency coronavirus stimulus bill they helped draft.

The cloture vote of the third installment of the coronavirus economic relief package failed Sunday at 47-47, as 60 votes were needed but 5 Republican senators missed the vote due to self-quarantine.

“Are you kidding me?” McConnell (R-Ky.) fumed on the Senate floor. “Why are Democrats filibustering the bipartisan bill they helped write? Appropriate question to ask this morning as the country waits on us.”

The Democrats revealed their latest demands Monday, which include solar and wind tax credits, carbon emissions standards, and massive collective bargaining powers for unions.

“Democrats won’t let us fund hospitals or save small businesses unless they get to dust off the Green New Deal,” McConnell said.

“I’d like to see Senate Democrats tell New York City doctors and nurses, who are literally overrun as we speak, that they’re filibustering hospital funding and more masks because they want to argue with the airlines over their carbon footprint!” he continued.

“I’d like to see Senate Democrats tell all American seniors, who’ve seen their hard-earned retirement savings literally melt away as the markets track toward their worst month since 1931, that they’re continuing to hold up emergency measures over tax credits for solar panels. Tax credits for solar panels.”

“So these are just few of the completely non-germane wishlist items that they’re rallying behind, preventing us from getting this emergency relief to the American people right now,” McConnell added.

Democrats even have a provision about “corporate board diversity.”

You can tell Democrats have a laser focus on helping Americans and the economy. pic.twitter.com/o9xwMgZ8PP — tedfrank (@tedfrank) March 23, 2020

On Sunday, McConnell said he switched his vote to “no” which allows a second vote.

The American people expect us to act. If we fail, it will be because Senate Democrats are continuing to dither while the country expects bold, bipartisan action. pic.twitter.com/23pFHoDtCl — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 23, 2020

“I changed my vote which gives me the opportunity to move to reconsider at a later time. That’s all I can do in the face of obstruction. I can understand obstruction when you’re trying to achieve something. This obstruction achieves nothing,” McConnell said.

“We’ll have this cloture vote again at some point of my choosing and hopefully some adults will show up on the other side of the room and understand the gravity of the situation.”

The vote was expected to pass until House Speaker Nancy Pelosi intervened Sunday, announcing the House Democrats would put forth their own version of an economic relief package.

“It’s on the Senate side now because that’s their deadline for a vote, but we’ll be introducing our own bill and hopefully it’ll be compatible with what they discussed on the Senate,” Pelosi told reporters.

The Senate held another cloture vote again Monday, but the bill again failed to pass with a 49-46 vote.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Attention citizens of all states of the American Republic. The globalists are on the verge of assuming total control.

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!