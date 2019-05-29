McConnell Vows to Fill Any Supreme Court Vacancy in 2020

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, speaking at a luncheon on Tuesday, made clear what would happen if a Supreme Court vacancy should materialize in the midst of the 2020 election season: “Uh, we’d fill it.”

Although his comment drew laughter and support from those in attendance at the Paducah Chamber luncheon, progressives swiftly accused McConnell of partisan hypocrisy, based on the treatment of former Barack Obama Supreme Court nominee and D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals chief judge Merrick Garland.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Obama nominated Garland to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, but McConnell and Senate Republicans refused to hold a hearing or vote on his nomination, citing the imminent 2016 presidential election.

