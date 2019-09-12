McDonalds to Replace More Human Employees With Drive-Thru AI

McDonalds is set to replace more human employees with automated technology after the company announced that it intends to use a new AI program to take drive-thru orders.

The food chain has acquired Mountain View-based voice tech startup Apprente in order to “alleviate pressure on restaurant employees.”

More like alleviate them of their jobs.

The technology can handle “complex, multilingual, multi-accent and multi-item conversational ordering,” allowing for “faster, simpler and more accurate order taking,” according to reports.

“McDonald’s plans to roll out self-service kiosks across all US restaurant locations by 2020 – reducing the need to employ as many human cashiers,” reports Zero Hedge.

How’s that $15 dollars an hour paycheck working out for you now?

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————