McDonald's to test alternative to plastic straws in some US restaurants

McDonald’s announced Friday that it would start testing an alternative to plastic straws in some of its U.S. restaurants, and would completely phase out the products in some of its European locations.

The fast food giant said that it would start using paper straws at all of its 1,361 stores in the UK and Ireland beginning in September, according to a release.

The move coincides with the UK’s proposal to ban single-use plastic straws and similar products, the first country to propose such a widespread ban. Prime Minister Theresa May announced the ban in April, saying that it could be implemented as soon as next year.

