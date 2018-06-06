McDonald's to Use Self-Service Kiosks In All US Stores By 2020

McDonald’s announced that it would replace cashiers with self-service kiosks in all its American restaurants by 2020, in a pushback move against the left’s demands for $15-dollar-an-hour minimum wage.

The fast food giant’s CEO Steve Easterbrook said the decision is aimed at modernizing the company and “adding more choice and variety” to how customers order and receive their food.

“If you think about only two years ago, if you were a customer there were two ways you can get served at McDonald’s,” Easterbrook told CNBC last week.

“You walked to the front counter and line up and take your drink and find a table or you go through the drive through. We’re introducing many options. They can order through mobile, they can come curbside and we’ll run it out as well as the existing traditional ways. You can pay in different ways and customize your food in different ways. I think we’re trying to add more choice and variety.”

McDonald’s decision to add kiosk and mobile services to its business model is a reaction to the free market, which has made these tech platforms more convenient for customers and cheaper for companies.

Democrats and socialists like Bernie Sanders have tried to sell $15-an-hour minimum wage as a solution to low wages, but as we’ve reported, forcing companies to hike wages by government decree would wipe out entry level jobs, not produce more.