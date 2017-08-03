McMaster Allowing Susan Rice to Keep Security Clearance

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

National security adviser H.R. McMaster told former national security adviser Susan Rice in April that she would continue to have access to classified information, and that he would waive a “need-to-know” requirement when it comes to accessing classified information contained in documents she saw or received during her time as national security adviser, according to a report.

The letter was sent from McMaster to Rice’s home in April, according to Circa, and the president didn’t know about either the letter or McMaster’s decision to allow Rice to keep her Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information clearance.

“Going forward, the NSC will continue to work with you to ensure the appropriate security clearance documentation remains on file to allow you access to classified information,” McMaster said in his letter.

Read more