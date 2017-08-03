McMaster Purging Key Trump Allies

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster is targeting long-time Trump loyalists who have been at odds with the career government holdovers from the Obama administration.

The purge is part of an unfolding clash between Trump staffers committed to the president’s ‘America First’ agenda and Washington bureaucrats determined to maintain the “swamp” status quo.

McMaster has a list of targets loyal to Trump that he’s going to phase out over the next two weeks, said an administration insider.

“They’re taking out people who were chosen to implement the president’s policy that he articulated during the campaign,” he added. “McMaster’s agenda is different than the president’s.”

One of the latest victims of this purge is Rich Higgins, the National Security Counsel’s strategic planning director who penned a memo detailing domestic and international threats to Trump’s presidency, including the alliance between the globalists, bankers and Islamists seeking to destroy America.

“Globalists and Islamists recognize that for their visions to succeed, America, both as an ideal and as a national and political entity, must be destroyed,” the memo warns.

The memo was circulated among people who worked on the Trump campaign outside the White House, until it reached the desks of NSC members.

Higgins was called into the NSC office to be questioned about the memo, and was consequently fired by McMaster in late July.