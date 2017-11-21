'McMaster Trashed Trump at Private Dinner' - MSM 'Breaks' Story Infowars Broke Months Ago

Media outlets have latched on to a story published yesterday by BuzzFeed about disparaging comments reportedly made by National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster regarding President Trump during a private dinner in July – however, Infowars broke the story over two months ago.

On September 11, longtime Trump confidant and Infowars contributor, Roger Stone, appeared on the Alex Jones Show to discuss intel he had received following a meeting between McMaster and Oracle CEO Safra Catz in which McMaster is said to have insulted the President’s intelligence and capacity to hold the office.

“Catz and McMaster were having dinner at a public restaurant… McMaster became inebriated but during that time he took a call from the President,” Stone said, adding that when McMaster returned from the call, “he had nothing but disparaging things to say about his boss.”

Stone went on to read a direct quote from McMaster, who reportedly told Catz, “The president is a dope, he is incapable of understanding anything beyond 140 characters – the idea of this guy having the nuclear football is scary – I see my mission as preventing him from blowing up the globe.”

Catz relayed the troubling events to Sheldon Adelson, and friends of Adelson tried to get the New York Post to run a piece about the meeting in “an attempt to expose the disloyalty of McMaster,” but Rupert Murdoch had the story spiked at the request of Jared Kushner.

Fast forward nearly two-and-a-half months later, and BuzzFeed has kindled a media feeding frenzy with yesterday’s report on the same dinner conversation, citing five anonymous sources who corroborate Stone’s original account.

While the information is quite stale at this juncture, it provides the anti-Trump press with fodder to question his ‘fitness’ to serve as President, despite a stunning list accomplishments Trump has been racking up since long before inauguration day.

“Over a July dinner with Oracle CEO Safra Catz — who has been mentioned as a candidate for several potential administration jobs — McMaster bluntly trashed his boss, said the sources, four of whom told BuzzFeed News they heard about the exchange directly from Catz,” BuzzFeed reports. “The top national security official dismissed the president variously as an ‘idiot’ and a ‘dope’ with the intelligence of a ‘kindergartner,’ the sources said.”

“Three of the sources said that McMaster disparaged multiple members of the administration to Catz, including Tillerson, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.”

According to one BuzzFeed source, “[Catz] said the conversation was so inappropriate that it was jaw-dropping.”

An additional BuzzFeed source claims that McMaster has also made unflattering comments to him in private regarding Trump’s ‘lack of brainpower.’

Interestingly, other Oracle representatives and a spokesman for the National Security Council all deny that any such comments were made by McMaster during the dinner meeting.

