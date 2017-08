National security adviser H.R. McMaster said Sunday he doesn’t think the U.S. is closer to war now with North Korea than it was a week ago.

“No, I don’t think so. I think we’re not closer to war than a week ago,” McMaster said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“But we are closer to war than we were a decade ago.”

McMaster said the threat from North Korea to the world is “very, very clear.”

