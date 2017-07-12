Meanwhile In Venezuela, The Real Mad Max Emerges

While Silicon Valley seems obsessed by ‘blood boys’, its another part of the world that appears to have gone full Mad Max. As the following clip shows a gang of bikers chase down and attack a truck (with molotov cocktails) to steal its sugar payload…

Not quite the “Guzzoline” or “Bullets” that Fury Road offers, but when all you have to eat is flamingoes or black stallions, sugar may be a good substitute worth risking your life over…

With each passing week, the situation in Venezuela keeps on getting worse.

Not quite the socialist utopia that Bernie Sanders longed for? Or more pointedly – this is exactly the dystopia one can expect from such policies of ‘redistribution’ and central planning.