'Meat-eating' Sea Lice Blamed as Paddle Leaves Melbourne Teen Bloodied

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

An Australian teenager is recovering in hospital after he was left with blood streaming from his feet and ankles following a night-time paddle in the ocean.

Sam Kanizay had waded waist-deep into the ocean at Brighton Beach, Melbourne, on Saturday evening and remained still in the water for around 30 minutes.

But when he got out of the sea he discovered he was bleeding profusely from the calves down.

The 16-year-old told 3AW radio: “The cold water numbed my legs. I felt what I thought was pins and needles but maybe it wasn’t just pins and needles.

