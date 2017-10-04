Media Asks Americans To 'Rewrite' and 'Fix' Second Amendment

On the back of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the LA Times decided that because the Second Amendment is 145 characters in length, and that’s almost like a tweet, that it would be a good idea to ask for readers to ‘rewrite’ it.

“It’s about the length of a tweet and has been interpreted to give us the right to bear arms. To own and carry a gun. To defend ourselves.” the Times wrote.

“But it was written more than 200 years ago. Are the words still relevant in 2017? How would you change the language in your revision? What details would you add to your interpretation?” the piece added, before providing a form for readers to literally rewrite the Second Amendment.

The 2nd Amendment is 145 characters. How would you rewrite it? https://t.co/OR4Pff8OwY — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 3, 2017

Meanwhile, the Washington Post offered a ‘fix’ to the second amendment, that it had prepared earlier:

Opinion: The five extra words that can fix the Second Amendment https://t.co/5N7rbEw9Bi — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 3, 2017

the internet responded accordingly:

Are there any other amendments that the MSM think need a “fix” or a “rewrite” pic.twitter.com/yxAUCjEnt0 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) October 3, 2017

Five words for the MSM: Put a sock in it. — Matt Saben (@mas7095) October 4, 2017

It’s good just the way it is! Amazing liberals can find free healthcare & college in the Constitution, but not the RIGHT to bear arms 🤔 — Mrs. Opinionated🇺🇸 (@1MrsOpinionated) October 3, 2017

Let's do some tinkering with free press maybe. — Jona Mauney (@jmauney) October 4, 2017

Let's give it 280 characters? — jonauthor (@Gallisart) October 4, 2017

Yeah… my rights don’t end where your agenda begins #Pro2A — Lord_D (@Lord_D1972) October 3, 2017

It's not broken. — Wayne Jarvis (@Jasonthehusker) October 3, 2017

We will not re-write it because some leftist doofus is unable to read it, or can't read SCOTUS rulings. — R J (@KataAndKumite) October 4, 2017

That liberal fascists would want to rewrite it…. is exactly why it exists in the first place! — Uncommon Sense (@Deplorable_Fun) October 4, 2017

Liberal dumbasses… the People are the Militia. difficult concept, I know, but try to keep up. — Ronald Green (@rdgreenm1) October 4, 2017

Yes, conservative speech is now hate speech to them. They would like an amendment to the 1A also. — EightySixed (@SixedEighty) October 4, 2017

They've been gunning for 1A lately. So to speak. — dicentra ن (@dicentra33) October 4, 2017