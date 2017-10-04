Media Asks Americans To 'Rewrite' and 'Fix' Second Amendment

On the back of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the LA Times decided that because the Second Amendment is 145 characters in length, and that’s almost like a tweet, that it would be a good idea to ask for readers to ‘rewrite’ it.

“It’s about the length of a tweet and has been interpreted to give us the right to bear arms. To own and carry a gun. To defend ourselves.” the Times wrote.

“But it was written more than 200 years ago. Are the words still relevant in 2017? How would you change the language in your revision? What details would you add to your interpretation?” the piece added, before providing a form for readers to literally rewrite the Second Amendment.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post offered a ‘fix’ to the second amendment, that it had prepared earlier:

the internet responded accordingly:


Related Articles

Vegas Shooter's Brother: He Was "A Highly Intelligent Person," Able to Do "Anything He Wanted"

Vegas Shooter’s Brother: He Was “A Highly Intelligent Person,” Able to Do “Anything He Wanted”

U.S. News
Comments
Scalise: Shooting 'fortified' my view on gun rights

Scalise: Shooting ‘fortified’ my view on gun rights

U.S. News
Comments

Michelle Obama: ‘People Don’t Trust Politics’ Because GOP Is ‘All Men, All White’

U.S. News
Comments

Curiouser and Curiouser – Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend Used Multiple ID’s, Multiple SS Numbers, and Married Two Men Simultaneously

U.S. News
Comments

Stephen Paddock: The Most Plausible Theory of His Motivation

U.S. News
Comments

Comments