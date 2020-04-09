Media Attacks Trump For Touting Zinc As COVID Treatment

Only a few weeks after Alex Jones discussed the benefits of using zinc to fight coronavirus, President Trump echoed the message and totally pissed off the mainstream media.

During one of President Trump’s daily coronavirus press conferences, he noted that zinc is being used by doctors and physicians to successfully treat COVID-19 patients.

“We’ve had a lot of good stories,” Trump declared, referring to doctors who are seeing positive results.

POTUS added, “Zinc, they say, zinc. It has to be recommended by doctors, but they say zinc. I wanna throw that out there.”

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd felt the need to cut into Trump’s press conference after he mentioned zinc and brought on establishment Dr. Vin Gupta refute the president’s remark.

“The comments about zinc were mystifying,” Dr. Vin said. There’s no evidence I’ve seen in the literature suggesting zinc in addition to hydroxychloroquine would be helpful.”

WATCH: Dr. @VinGuptaMD responds to President Trump recommending zinc to treat coronavirus. "The comments about zinc were mystifying. There's no evidence I've seen … suggesting zinc in addition to hydroxychloroquine would be helpful." pic.twitter.com/Zp0nGazbpX — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 8, 2020

One example proving Trump is correct about zinc comes from a California doctor who is giving coronavirus patients a combination of hydroxychloroquine and zinc.

The doctor, Anthony Cardillo, says patients are going from “very ill” to “symptom-free” within 8 to 12 hours of receiving the medication.

In the video below, the doctor explains his process of treating COVID-19 patients and Alex Jones breaks down the importance of this medical news.

In the next video clip, from the Dr. Oz show, Dr. Cardillo explains how zinc blocks COVID-19 cells from replicating and promotes its use as a preventative.

After pushing hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for #coronavirus (which caught the attention of President Trump), Dr. Oz is now talking up zinc as an additive to patients' #COVID19 drug protocol. pic.twitter.com/95lTNlZ5Hg — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 9, 2020

An overview of zinc on the National Institutes of Health website reveals the essential mineral’s role in immune function.

In fact, zinc deficiency is specifically characterized by impaired immune function.

Also, studies from the University of Oxford, the American Society for Microbiology, the U.S. National Library of Medicine, and PLOS Pathogen outline the antiviral effects of zinc in the human body, including the immune system and respiratory system, and its efficacy against the common cold and coronavirus.

In an Alex Jones Show segment that aired over two weeks ago, viewers were told about zinc’s preventative benefits when it comes to most viruses.

Jones explained how tonic water and limes were used by the British military hundreds of years ago to fight off malaria and scurvy.

The malaria treatment quinine is a central ingredient in tonic water and hydroxychloroquine is simply an advanced synthetic form of quinine.

“They don’t want you to know that folks. By the way, I don’t own any stocks in Seagrams and Canada Dry,” Jones said.

Showing Jones is “over the target” with his analysis, the Infowars Android app was removed from the Google Play Store after he broke the news.

Google pulled the app one day after George Soros’ MediaMatters.org complained, “Jones is now seeking to take advantage of people looking to purchase zinc.”

“Jones claimed that unnamed people don’t want the general public to know that zinc is an antiviral,” Media Matters wrote.

Watch Alex Jones’ in-depth analysis of zinc’s direct connection to COVID-19 in the video below:

