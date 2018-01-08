Media Backs Oprah Because She’s ‘Not a White Man’

Much like Hillary Clinton, the mainstream media is suggesting Oprah Winfrey would make a good president simply because she’s “not a white man.”

“She’s not a white man, she’s liberal, she’s flirted with the notion of running, she’s a voice for women and the abused in a sullied Hollywood industry, she’s famous,” Axios reported. “She’s the anti-Trump, which helps explain this morning’s over-the-top political speculation about a nine minute speech.”

The exact same claims were made about Clinton, including the laughable suggestion she was a “champion for women” despite her husband Bill having to settle sex lawsuits.

Likewise, it’s bizarre how the media’s claiming Oprah is a “voice for women” given her close friendship with Harvey Weinstein, which is fueling speculation as to how much she knew about his predatory behavior toward women.

Interestingly, Oprah never condemned Weinstein during her Golden Globes speech; instead, she took the opportunity to attack President Trump, the latter of which reveals she’s already falling into the same trap as other establishment Democrats – including Clinton – who believed being “anti-Trump” was good enough for voters.

And that ties into another mistake they’re making: they think Trump won because he’s a celebrity, which isn’t the case at all.

Trump won because he had business experience he said he’d use to bring back American jobs.

Sure, his name recognition helped, but at the end of the day Trump’s voters were more concerned about their immediate problems and what he could do to fix them.

Do you really think the laid off Carrier workers voted for Trump simply because he’s a celebrity? Of course not.

