Media Blackout: Journalist Targeted for Being White Tragically Dies

A shocking racial hate crime has killed a man who lived his life trying to help others, but the details in the case mean there will be no riots, and you probably won’t hear his name mentioned on the national news.

A 55-year-old journalist and volunteer first responder was attacked from behind before being dragged into a parking lot in New Jersey. Then, his assailant stole the man’s car and used it to drive over the victim’s head, leaving him gravely injured.

The assault occurred in May, but the victim remained on life support until his death on Thursday. To make the horrific attack even worse, authorities believe the journalist was targeted and ultimately killed because of his skin color.

