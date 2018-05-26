Media Blackout: British Govt Scrubs Reports Of Tommy Robinson Arrest

Reports about activist Tommy Robinson’s arrest are being scrubbed from the internet after the British government ordered a ban on all reporting of the incident.

Robinson was arrested for “breaching the peace” outside the Leeds Crown Court on Friday as he was covering the trial of ten Muslim men for offenses including child rape, trafficking, and drug distribution.

Shortly after Robinson’s arrest, the British government put a gag-order on all articles reporting on it.

British publications, as well as Breitbart’s London arm and RT were forced to delete their reports on Robinson’s arrest.

Robinson, who is still in jail, was already serving a suspended sentence (probation) due to a prior arrest by police, therefore the journalist will likely serve 13 months in jail.

He’d been covering the trial to bring attention to the Muslim rape gangs that have been plaguing the UK, and their activities have been covered up or ignored by British authorities.

It seems the British government is more keen on arresting political dissidents than individuals who are known to have committed heinous sexual crimes against children.


