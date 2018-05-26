Media Blackout: British Govt Scrubs Reports Of Tommy Robinson Arrest

Reports about activist Tommy Robinson’s arrest are being scrubbed from the internet after the British government ordered a ban on all reporting of the incident.

Robinson was arrested for “breaching the peace” outside the Leeds Crown Court on Friday as he was covering the trial of ten Muslim men for offenses including child rape, trafficking, and drug distribution.

Shortly after Robinson’s arrest, the British government put a gag-order on all articles reporting on it.

The judge in Tommy Robinson's case, Denise Marson, pulled a neat trick today. She threw him in jail for 13 months, and banned anyone in the UK from talking about it. A thread on how she did it. (h/t @nickmon1112)#FreeTommy #FreeTommyRobinson pic.twitter.com/an8elg3OlB — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 25, 2018

British publications, as well as Breitbart’s London arm and RT were forced to delete their reports on Robinson’s arrest.

UPDATE: Breitbart forced to take down story about Tommy Robinson's arrest. Luckily archives are forever. Here's the story if you haven't seen it yet.https://t.co/vhkNpBUy6B pic.twitter.com/WpZgnD3MkN — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) May 25, 2018

UPDATE 2: Mirror's article on Tommy Robinson's arrest is ALSO GONE. Media stories are being SUPPRESSED. Again here's an archive of the story THAT WAS DELETED. https://t.co/lETdZLibxn pic.twitter.com/8RczEt3Lpd — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) May 25, 2018

UPDATE 3: Birmingham Live's article on Tommy Robinson arrest was REMOVED. Nobody archived it in time to save the piece but it still shows up via Google searchhttps://t.co/lJ84UxdWTU pic.twitter.com/jLytPoKcaT — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) May 25, 2018

Update 4: Russia Today (RT) article on Tommy Robinson arrest is GONE. Here's an archive of what was there. https://t.co/UeCvUfZd5X pic.twitter.com/H8eTW1M4Ml — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) May 25, 2018

Robinson, who is still in jail, was already serving a suspended sentence (probation) due to a prior arrest by police, therefore the journalist will likely serve 13 months in jail.

He’d been covering the trial to bring attention to the Muslim rape gangs that have been plaguing the UK, and their activities have been covered up or ignored by British authorities.

It seems the British government is more keen on arresting political dissidents than individuals who are known to have committed heinous sexual crimes against children.