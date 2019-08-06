Media Celebrates 1 Year Banniversiry of Voldemort

August 6th, 2018 was the day that Facebook, Apple, Google and Spotify launched a coordinated purge against Alex Jones.

This kicked off a cascade of ISPs, email providers, payment processors and social media platforms following suit, making Alex Jones the most banned person on the internet.

Since this date, millions upon millions of social media accounts have been terminated, suspended, demonetized, and shadowbanned.

It all started with one person, he who shall not be named.