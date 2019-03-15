Media Claims Christchurch Shooter Supported Trump, But Manifesto Says "Dear God No"

Several media personalities, celebrities and news outlets are reporting the New Zealand terrorist who killed 49 people at multiple mosques on Friday is a supporter of U.S. President Trump.

Many are focusing on a portion of the shooter’s manifesto where he answers the question, “Were you/are you a supporter of Donald Trump?” by saying, “As a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose? Sure. As a policy maker and leader? Dear god no.”

The first half of the answer is the only portion being widely reported, while the “Dear god no” statement is being totally ignored.

See the slanted coverage for yourself in the following posts.

CNN’s Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash and political analyst John Avlon joined in, blaming Trump’s rhetoric for the New Zealand shooting.

CNN host John Berman and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) avoided directly blaming President Trump but asked if his campaign rhetoric influenced the shooter.

The White House responded to those connecting Trump to the shooter with White House director of strategic communications Mercedes Schlapp, saying, “It’s outrageous to even make that connection between this deranged individual that committed this evil crime to the president, who had repeatedly condemned bigotry, racism, and has made it very clear that this is a terrorist attack.”

Read the full manifesto below:

Alex Jones covers the attack in the following video:

Watch Jon Bowne’s epic report exposing the true beleifs of the shooter below:


