Media Claims Christchurch Shooter Supported Trump, But Manifesto Says "Dear God No"

Several media personalities, celebrities and news outlets are reporting the New Zealand terrorist who killed 49 people at multiple mosques on Friday is a supporter of U.S. President Trump.

Many are focusing on a portion of the shooter’s manifesto where he answers the question, “Were you/are you a supporter of Donald Trump?” by saying, “As a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose? Sure. As a policy maker and leader? Dear god no.”

The first half of the answer is the only portion being widely reported, while the “Dear god no” statement is being totally ignored.

See the slanted coverage for yourself in the following posts.

This mass murderer’s manifesto invoked Trump as his hero. Trump is knowingly inspiring racial hatred and violence. And he has begun linking such talk to what’ll happen if we dare to remove or replace him — even at the polls. Like the dictators he admires.https://t.co/nlprn76HSo — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 15, 2019

The terrorist in Christchurch considered Mr. Trump a “symbol of renewed white identity.” This president has given license to white supremacy in America that has spread across the world. Is there any question left about the message he’s sending? Racist murderers see him as a hero. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) March 15, 2019

Does anyone doubt that Donald Trump inspired the New Zealand massacre? https://t.co/JVTJQOZaC9 — Raw Story (@RawStory) March 15, 2019

Muslim leaders say there's a clear line from Trump's words/policies to Friday's mass shooting at 2 mosques in New Zealand. “There are real consequences to dehumanizing a community & one of those consequences is that ppl treat their lives w less value.”https://t.co/RPYvp379Zr — Elham Khatami (@ekhatami) March 15, 2019

Bin Laden sends warmest sympathy & best wishes to all New Yorkers. https://t.co/f4IKJsOdOb — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 15, 2019

I just want people to remember Trump has said "Islam hates us," retweeted fake anti-Muslim videos by hate group Britain First, promoted a Muslim Ban, spread anti-semitic Soros conspiracy theories, demonized immigrants is & surrounded by people who believe it. There is a cost. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 15, 2019

List of Trump “inspired” terrorist attacks. 8/12/17 – Charlottesville, Pro-Trump Nazi rally – Heather Heyer murdered 11/22/18 – MAGA Bomber, 16 pipe bombs mailed to Democratic leaders 11/27/18 – Pittsburgh Synagogue massacre – 11 DEAD 3/15/18 – New Zealand massacre – 49 DEAD pic.twitter.com/TMy8mq3Get — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) March 15, 2019

New Zealand shooter called Donald Trump 'a symbol of white identity' as he murdered 49 people https://t.co/Y6aX4WiEBp — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) March 15, 2019

Trump is a match in search of a fuse. pic.twitter.com/0Yq2KF0tiL — Shadow Cabinet (@ShadowingTrump) March 15, 2019

'Mr. Trump, your words matter. Your policies matter.' — The leader of Muslim American organization @CAIRNational says hate speech from world leaders is directly related to Islamophobic attacks like in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/0lbSk0dBIM — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 15, 2019

Council on American-Islamic Relations to @realDonaldTrump: "Your words matter. Your policies matter … You should condemn this not only as a hate crime, but as a white supremacist terrorist attack … You need to condemn this community today." — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 15, 2019

The #NewZealandMosqueShooting hits very close to home for American Muslims. Why? B/c New Zealand Terrorists:

•Admit 45 & American Right Wingers radicalized them

•Used same logos as Charlottsville Nazis

•Cite same white supremacy online hate as do American white supremacists😳 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) March 15, 2019

CNN’s Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash and political analyst John Avlon joined in, blaming Trump’s rhetoric for the New Zealand shooting.

CNN host John Berman and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) avoided directly blaming President Trump but asked if his campaign rhetoric influenced the shooter.

The White House responded to those connecting Trump to the shooter with White House director of strategic communications Mercedes Schlapp, saying, “It’s outrageous to even make that connection between this deranged individual that committed this evil crime to the president, who had repeatedly condemned bigotry, racism, and has made it very clear that this is a terrorist attack.”

