Media Claims Trump Called Immigrants "Animals" When He Was Talking About MS-13 Gang Members

Democrats and media pundits are lying about President Trump once again, claiming that he called immigrants coming into the United States “animals,” when Trump was clearly referring to murderous MS-13 gang members.

During a roundtable discussion of California’s sanctuary state laws, Fresno Sheriff Margaret Mims told Trump about the difficulties of notifying ICE about the presence of MS-13 gang members, commenting, “There could be an MS-13 gang member, I know about, if they don’t reach a threshold, I cannot tell ICE about them.”

In response, Trump said, “We have people coming into the country — they’re trying to come in, we’re stopping a lot of them — but we’re taking out of the country. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals. And we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before.”

Watch the full video below.

Trump was clearly referring to MS-13 gang members, that was the context of the conversation, yet the media immediately reacted by claiming that Trump was calling all immigrants, and even children, “animals”.

Guardian journalist Hannah Jane Parkinson edited out the context of the discussion, which was about MS-13, before tweeting, “Trump just verbatim referred to some immigrants as animals. “These aren’t people, these are animals.” Fuck everyone who voted for him & everyone who continues to appease him.”

Trump just verbatim referred to some immigrants as animals. “These aren’t people, these are animals.” Fuck everyone who voted for him & everyone who continues to appease him. pic.twitter.com/LCYU5ElPIJ — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) May 16, 2018

Neo-con Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin asserted that Trump was responsible for the, “utter dehumanization of men, women and children.”

this is disgusting. and his evanglical sycophants will applaud his utter dehumanization of men, women and children https://t.co/qYbl6avzL1 — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 16, 2018

The Daily Beast claimed that Trump was referring to “some deported immigrants” when he used the word “animals,” again ignoring the context of the discussion, which was about MS-13 gang members.

“The President of the United States is a repulsive bigot,” tweeted political analyst Jared Yates Sexton, before adding, “There’s no other way to say it. No impartiality. No euphemisms. No way to clean it up for TV or polite discussion. Just a repulsive bigot.”

There’s no other way to say it. No impartiality. No euphemisms. No way to clean it up for TV or polite discussion. Just a repulsive bigot. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) May 16, 2018

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell also completely mischaracterized Trump’s words.

A tough take down by the California governor after @realDonaldTrump calls people trying to get into the country "animals" not people. https://t.co/LPKiHPJaWZ — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) May 16, 2018

NBC News reporter Benjy Sarlin said Trump “comparing large classes of human beings to animals” is “a political tactic with a long and deadly history.”

One of Trump's most consistent rhetorical moves is comparing large classes of human beings to animals — a political tactic with a long and deadly history https://t.co/LB7SANCrB1 — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) May 16, 2018

“Never, ever forget this fact: Donald Trump reserves the word “animals” only for brown people,” tweeted NY Mag writer Cristian Farias.

Never, ever forget this fact: Donald Trump reserves the word "animals" only for brown people. https://t.co/vXJRZyDUn0 — 𝘾𝙛. (@cristianafarias) May 16, 2018

CNN pundit Keith Boykin said that Trump calling MS-13 gang members as “animals” was “the same dehumanization tactic used by slave traders.”

Trump referring to human beings as "animals" is the same dehumanization tactic used by slave traders and slave owners to justify the oppression of black people for hundreds of years. https://t.co/6LY6XJwFH4 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 16, 2018

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee researcher Tyler Hansen posted photos of immigrant children alongside Trump’s remarks.

Trump: "We're taking people out of the country — you wouldn't believe how bad these people are. These aren't people. These are animals." pic.twitter.com/GblCH6vu3B — Tyler Hansen (@tjhansen) May 16, 2018

As Breitbart’s John Binder notes, “There have been at least 200 murders by the MS-13 gang across 22 states since 2012.”

Respondents to many of these tweets accused talking heads of “defending MS-13” in their zeal to attack Trump.

None of them have retracted or apologized for what is a blatant effort to completely mischaracterize the meaning of Trump’s statement.

