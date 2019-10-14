Media Contrives New Hysteria Out of Violent Trump Meme Video

The media has contrived yet more hysteria over a meme video being played at an event hosted by Trump supporters which depicts Trump as an assassin carrying out violence against the media and his political enemies.

“A video depicting a macabre scene of a fake President Trump shooting, stabbing and brutally assaulting members of the news media and his political opponents was shown at a conference for his supporters at his Miami resort last week,” reports the New York Times.

The origin of the original video is a scene from the 2014 movie Kingsman: The Secret Service wherein members of a church congregation are massacred.

Many commentators are now calling on Trump to apologize for the video despite the fact it had nothing to do with him and he was not present at the event.

The organizers of the event also say they were not responsible for showing the video, which was shown in a “side room” during the American Priority conference at Trump’s Doral Miami resort.

The meme video has been posted to YouTube for a year but is only just drawing attention, leading Stephen Miller to comment, “It’s somehow just a coincidence New York Times wrote a big story about it a week after the New York Times ran an op-ed about the need for government regulation of memes.”

“I spent three days at this conference, hosted a panel, and never saw or heard about this video. It was not part of the program,” remarked John Cardillo. “Seems to me like someone played it in a private room, then leaked that staged event to the NYTimes so @maggieNYT (Maggie Haberman) could attack conservatives.”

A similar uproar from the media was noticeably absent when details of an entire move emerged, The Hunt, in which Trump supporters are literally hunted down by wealthy liberals.

The same media has also routinely downplayed the innumerable violent threats, both open and those that appear in music, films and other forms of entertainment, that have been directed towards Trump and his family over the last 3 years.

“It’s a scene from Kingsman, ” commented Tim Pool. It’s a meme video. It was inappropriate Calm Down. There really is a huge divide between those raised on the internet and those who weren’t.”

Will Chamberlain wondered why the media wasn’t anywhere near as irate over scenes depicting violence against President Trump, such as this one from a Snoop Dogg video.

